May 14, 2009 - October 24, 2021
DeForest, WI - Ela May Hebgen, age 12, tragically passed away on October 24, 2021. Ela was born on May 14, 2009, to parents Adam and Nicki Hebgen.
Ela was a beautiful free-spirited girl, loved by all, she could crack a joke and make everyone laugh. Ela was active, played softball and was a talented gymnast. Ela's first love was her Jersey cattle; showing since the age of two. This passion that she shared with her sisters, took them to compete on local, state, and national levels having much success. Ela was very active in Dairy Judging where her mom was her coach. Ela spent much of her time outside with her sisters, Ava, Ivy, Liv and many cousins. Ela was always the leader of any adventure and was fearless at any task. Ela was always with her family where she brought so much light to life.
Having three sisters is unique and she shared a special friendship with each. Ela and Ava being only a year apart were as thick as thieves, if you found one then you would find the other. Together they shared friends, secrets, and life experiences. They shared a dream to have a winning cow at World Dairy Expo. Her and Ivy were also best friends. You would find them lying in Ela's bed talking and giggling. They shared the love of gymnastics, Ela always helping Ivy master all her skills. Together they were on a competition team and were looking forward to meets this winter. Ela was a wonderful, patient and kind sister to her baby sister, Liv. They had a special bond where Liv would always look to Ela first. From the day Liv was born, Ela was the first to hold her. Ela loved her unconditionally even when she acted like an annoying toddler. Ela was an equal part of her mom and dad. She was spunky, beautiful and outspoken. The hole left in our hearts with your passing will never be filled, we promise we will never let your memory fade.
Ela is survived by her parents Adam and Nicki; sisters, Ava Grace, Ivy Jo, and Liv Ro; grandparents, Jeff and Robin Kessenich and Pat and Diane Hebgen; uncles Wade (Jacey) Kessenich, Josh (Holly) Hebgen, Zach (Ashley) Hebgen; Aunt Natalie (Tanner Hughes) Kessenich; cousins, Kenley, Paisley and Ryker Kessenich, Harper and Hudson Hebgen, Oliver and Marlie Hebgen, Waylon, Ava and Ella Hughes. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents.
Services were held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. Olaf Catholic Church, DeForest.
