Ronald J. Nimocks, age 87, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1932 to Jared and Mildred (Weller) Nimocks in Richland Center. Ron enlisted in the U.S. Army when he was only 15, becoming one of many underaged soldiers in the military. Ron served proudly in Korea. After being discharged, Ron married the love of his life, Nancy Dunkel, on Flag Day in 1952. Together, they had four children they raised in Morrisonville. Ron worked at LCL Transport, driving trucks. He then worked for Oscar Mayers in Madison, retiring after 34 years. After retirement, he and Nancy moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona, where he started Ron’s Handyman’s Service. He helped build Mingus Mountain VFW Post 10227. He and Nancy were involved in many activities in their community of Prescott Valley. Ron and Nancy were past members of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Valley of Lights, and the Valley Plainsmen, putting on skits and parades in the area. Ron made his children many things over the years that they will all cherish. He was such a great wood worker and leather worker. Ron is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Nimocks; children Victoria (Dwayne) Randolph, William (Sandie) Nimocks, Sandra (Ronnie) Herron, and Susan (Gene) Baldwin; grandchildren Heather (Travis) Crawford, Matthew Randolph, Peter (Keli) Lindz, April (Jay) Dykstra, Nicholas Nimocks, Daniel and Michael Herrin, Jennifer Cook, Tina (Matt) Hanson and Todd Baldwin; 12 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. He’s further survived by his sister, Janet Thomas, and a special niece, Darcee, and numerous nieces. Ron was preceeded in death by his parents and sister, Sandy Hays. Thank you to the VA, Apollo Residential Care, Dr. Kris (his staff) and Hospice of the Valley for taking such good care of Ron. “Dad, we are going to miss that twinkle in your eyes and all the advise you gave us. Till we meet again.”
Ruffner -Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements.
Please login on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.