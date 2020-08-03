DEFOREST – Vernon Bernard Herring, age 90, passed away on July 28, 2020 with his family by his side at the UW American Center hospital in Madison. He was born on Sept. 2, 1929 in Warba, Minnesota, one of 11 children, to parents Roy Lee and Margaret Lillian (Vadnais) Herring. Vernon married Mildred Arlene Hamre on Jan. 22, 1955. They were blessed with four children and 65 years of marriage. Vernon served his country for 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a Master Sergeant February, 1971. During his Air Force career, the family had opportunities to live in Kansas, Florida and Germany. While in Germany, they took family vacations to Switzerland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Vern worked for many years following his military retirement for Princeton Home Builders and in his spare time, built their homestead two-story ranch home in 1974, two duplexes in DeForest, airplane hangar and finished his daughters’ home in 1994. Hobbies included family camping trips, fishing and deer hunting, and he loved telling stories growing up with his siblings, being a master carpenter, building everything from go carts, 4 foot remote control model ships, train sets and most of all, he cherished every moment with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Vern was a pilot, a flight instructor at 4 Lakes Aviation and a member/Treasurer of Mathaire Field in Columbus. He owned a four-seat Cessna aircraft for over 40 years and loved taking his grandchildren for rides, many years to the Oshkosh fly-in. Vern and Millie would fly to visit his siblings in California, Minnesota, Florida and Kentucky and to vacation in Alaska. He loved his weekly breakfast flying with fellow Mathaire buddies and so looked forward to every Tuesday. He flew his plane until he was 88 years old – two years ago. Vernon is survived by his wife, Mildred Herring; children, Yvonne (Tip) Lovicott and Steven Herring; grandchildren, Marc (Brittany) Lovicott, Brad Lovicott, Rory (Robin) Herring, Heidi (Chad) Anderson and Tyler Herring; great-grandchildren, Paige, Reese and Tristan Anderson, Avery, Bryar and Brady Herring; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Michael and Anthony “Tony” Herring; his parents and all 10 of his siblings. A special thank you to the staff at UW Hospital and Oak Park Rehabilitation Center for their loving care, compassion and guidance over the past three weeks. Due to current restrictions, a Celebration of Life and Military gravesite services will be held at a later date. We are heartbroken you had to leave us, however, we are comforted knowing the glorious reunion you had with your sons Mike and Tony… you live in our hearts forever.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
608-846-4250
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.