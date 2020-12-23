Karen Sue (Lorenzen) Paulin

December 15, 1949 - December 18, 2020
DeForest, WI - Karen Sue Paulin, age 71, beloved wife, mother, grandmother "Nana", passed away on Friday December 18, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with anaplastic thyroid cancer.
Karen was born on December 15, 1949 in Traverse City, MI, the daughter of Dr. Glenn Lorenzen and Zoe (Schroeder) Lorenzen. Karen was a 1968 graduate of Traverse City Central High School. Beginning work at the age of 16, she worked at Bell Telephone from 1965-1980. She was an entrepreneur and self employed from 1980-2000. During her career in retail and gift, she worked at Cherry Tree Potpourri, Candles Creams and Dreams, and CCD Aroma. Karen married George Robert Paulin on September 10, 1977. She cherished her family and will be dearly missed.
Karen is survived by her husband of 43 years, George Robert Paulin of DeForest WI; sons, Nicholas R. of Chicago IL and Daniel S. (Jennifer L.) and grandchildren, Hannah L. and Matthew R. all of Sun Prairie WI. Also survived by her sister, Judy K. Johnson of Greenville MI; nieces, Kristi L., Jilan M., Kim S. of Greenville MI; niece, Patti Miller and nephew, Cory Lorenzen of Traverse City MI.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Terry K. Lorenzen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
608-846-4250
