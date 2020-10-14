March 20, 1930 - October 8, 2020
DeForest, WI - DEFOREST - Clair Howard Larson, age 90, passed away on October 8, 2020 at his home in DeForest, WI. He was born on March 20, 1930, one of nine children born to parents Theodore and Cora (Waffell) Larson.
Clair grew up in Rio, WI. He married Judith L. (Rampenthal) Larson on July 10, 1971. She preceded him in death in 1998. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as a forklift operator at Walgreens Distribution Center for over ten years. Clair was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest. He enjoyed fixing small engines, fishing, reading, and watching football and baseball games. Clair will be remembered as an outgoing person, who could strike up a conversation with anyone.
He is survived by his children, Kristine (Douglas) DeVilbiss, Doug (Janice) McKaig, and Shelley McKaig; grandchildren, Samantha, Matthew, Megan, Ryan, Matthew, Katy, Royston, Kristina; as well as great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to nephew, Jim Larson for being an important part of Clair's life throughout the years.
A Graveside Service with Full Military Honors will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Highland Memory Gardens, 3054 County Rd. BB, Madison, WI. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
