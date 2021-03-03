September 21, 1927 - February 28, 2021
Waunakee/Deforest, WI - DEFOREST/WAUNAKEE - James McCarthy, age 93, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Jim was born on September 21, 1927 in Fond Du Lac, WI to Vernon and Ruth (Layng) McCarthy. He grew up and graduated from Waunakee High. Actually, before graduation he enlisted in the US Navy. Jim married Sandra Mink on February 3, 1973. Jim loved farming and fishing, if he wasn't doing one he was doing the other.
Jim is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandy; children, Missy, Ann (Ross) Suchomel, Kathleen "Kitty", Michael (Kathy), Patrick (Nicki), Colleen, Kevin (Kristi), Kelly (Steven Meassick), Michael (Tara) Grignano, Mark (Dana) Grignano, and Michel Riehle; 13 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Sean; siblings; and son-in-law, Robert "Bob" Riehle.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 11AM at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 623 Jefferson Street, DeForest. Burial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an Alzheimer's association of your choice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
