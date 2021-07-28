December 10, 1962 - July 25, 2021
Poynette, WI - Laurie Ann Burckhardt, age 58, passed away on July 25, 2021, at her residence after a short but fierce battle with cancer. She was born on December 10, 1962, in Holmen, WI to parents Ron and Vickie (Oines) Kenyon.
Laurie married her high school sweetheart, Ed, on June 20, 1981, and raised her family in the Deforest area and later moved to Poynette. She loved quilting and traveling and often combined the two to spend time with friends and family. Laurie was proud of her 35 years career at WPS Health Solutions. She deeply valued her role as mother, wife, sister, and a dear friend.
Laurie was the oldest of four sisters, where she titled herself the smartest of the bunch, but her friends just called her princess. She was a very giving person, always the first to see when someone needed anything and was right there to help.
Laurie is survived by her husband, Ed; son, Ryan (Lindsey); 3 sisters, Chris Kenyon (Eric Wiley), Deb Rathermel and Holly (Rob) Kurt, many nieces and nephews, lifelong friends; and her dog River.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents, and her oldest son Jeff.
A visitation will be held at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Norway Grove Lutheran Cemetery, DeForest.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
608-846-4250