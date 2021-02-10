Rodney Randall "Rod" Oosterhof

February 1, 2021
DeForest, WI - DEFOREST — Rodney Randall Oosterhof, age 63, of DeForest, passed away unexpectedly at the American Center in Madison on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Rodney was born on April 30, 1957, in Beaver Dam, the son of Harry and Lois (Krinke) Oosterhof. He was the eldest of five children. Rodney attended Pardeeville High School, Class of '76. He worked on farms in the area during his teenage years and spent a lot of time on the Krinke family farm with his grandparents. Rod worked for the railroad, attended MATC to learn the trade of machinist - which was a passion throughout his life. He worked as a machinist at Penda, TriEnda and Springfield Welding.
Rod married Shelley Johnson on May 20,1989, and they had three children, Haley, Brandon and Carly. He was extremely proud of his children and shared this with all who knew him. Rod enjoyed spending time with family at holidays and birthdays, and was blessed with the addition of his grandson, Beckham Lee Oosterhof in December. He loved spending time at his children's sporting events, which included countless hours at pools around the state. He volunteered often as a timer to be up close to the action while cheering them and their teammates on.
Rod was an avid hunter; he appreciated the time spent hunting and fishing with his father-in-law, son, brother-in-law and nephews. He also enjoyed stock car racing, antique tractor shows and restoring antique wood stoves with good friends, Rick and Dale.
Rod loved to cook and prepared many homemade meals for his family; he was a caring father. Rod was a good friend and neighbor - lending his tools or shoveling/snowblowing for anyone who needed assistance. He was well known for his smile and friendly, outgoing personality and touched many lives during his time on this earth.
He is survived by his wife, Shelley; children, Haley, Brandon (Niki Petska) and Carly; grandchildren, Beckham Oosterhof, Brayden, Brynlee and Brooklyn Goodwin; brothers, Bryan (Debbie) Oosterhof, and Dallas (Rita) Oosterhof; sisters, Brenda Newman (John Ewing), LeeAndra (Steven) Krueger; sisters-in-law, Lori Udelhofen and Nancy Johnson; brother-in-law, Larry Udelhofen; many beloved nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lois Oosterhof, brother, Randall, and father and mother-in-law, Harold and Shirley Johnson.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 noon on Monday, February 8, 2021, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 850 Armstrong St., Portage, with Rev. Greg Hovland and Rev. Charlie Brandt officiating. Burial will follow in Newport Lutheran Cemetery, Township of Newport. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at noon on Monday at the church. Social distancing rules will be observed, with a limit of 50 people attending at one time, masks will be required and provided if necessary.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
