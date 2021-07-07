William J. "Bill" Wetter

April 13, 1949 - June 25, 2021
DeForest, WI - William "Bill" J. Wetter, 72, passed away peacefully at UW Hospital on June 25, 2021, with his loving family by his side. Bill had been battling MDS and pulmonary fibrosis over the past year. We are thankful for all of his wonderful doctors, nurses and caretakers during his journey. Although the journey was difficult at times, their kindness and support was unwavering. He also appreciated all of the support he received from his friends and family. Even the smallest of gestures did not go unnoticed.
Bill lived in Cuba City for many years with his true love, Rebecca "Becky". He worked in Dubuque, IA at McKesson prior to retiring. He then moved to Deforest to be closer to his children and grandchildren. Bill had an immense love for his family and close friends. He enjoyed learning new things, as well as teaching others his craft. Bill knew multiple languages, was a beautiful woodworker, avid reader, artist, intellect and lifelong student. He also enjoyed working in his workshop with his grandchildren and his daughter.
Bill is survived by his children, Jennifer (Wade) Hansen of Waunakee & Justin (Laurie) Wetter of Fitchburg; grandchildren Marina & Tyler Hansen of Waunakee; siblings, Stan (Jan) Wetter of Cuba City, Bobbie Lange of West Berlin, Kathy Simon of West Palm Beach, Florida, Chris (Gary) Haas, of Lancaster, Linda (Dan) Pelgrin of Verona, & Steve (Kim) Wetter of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rebecca Ann Wetter (Loeffelholz); his parents, Martha and Robert Wetter; sisters, Joan Rowell and Judy Beets; brothers-in-law, Bill Lange, Ronny Beets, Gene Rowell, Beanie Loeffelholz, Bob Loeffelholz; and sister-in-law Debra Loeffelholz.
A celebration of life is being planned at a later date for the family. In lieu of flowers or memorials, a gift in memory of Bill to the UW Carbone Cancer Center for Leukemia research is much appreciated.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
608-846-4250