April 26, 2021

Manistique, MI - Duane W. Manthe, 81, died suddenly on April 26, 2021 at Manistique, Michigan. He was a retired brew master with Stroh Brewing Company. He is survived by his brother Roland (Lynn), sister Jean (Gerald) Pauli and sister- in- law Oki Manthe. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Irene Manthe and brother Lawrence "Larry". A private family burial will be held.

