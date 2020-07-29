DEFOREST – Donald David Allen, age 62, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born July 8, 1958 in Mauston, Wisconsin, the son of James and Beverly (Becker) Allen. He graduated from DeForest High School in 1976 and resided in the DeForest area his entire life. He worked several years for Jelco Buses in DeForest as a school bus driver and mechanic alongside his mother and father. He left Jelco to work as a fork lift driver at Ball Corp. in DeForest. In his younger years, on most days of the week, you would find him on the softball field representing Hamre Feeds, Landmark and Timbers. His other favorite past times were being outdoors hunting and fishing with friends and family.
Don is survived by his siblings Emily (Derek) Duane of Poynette, Rob (LuAnn) Allen of DeForest, Dan Allen of DeForest, Julie (Mike) McHugh of DeForest and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by both his parents and brothers Ed and Jimmy.
The family is planning a private memorial.
“If others wonder why I’m missin, Just tell them I’ve gone fishin!”
