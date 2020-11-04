September 25, 1925 - October 28, 2020
Markesan, WI - Madeline "Madi" M. Kindschi, age 95, of DeForest and Markesan, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Markesan Resident Home in Markesan.
Madi, the daughter of William and Rosa (Wilhelm) Feutz was born on September 15, 1925 in Burnett Corners, WI. She graduated from West High School in Madison, WI and earned her Registered Nursing degree from St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI. Madi married Robert "Bob" Kindschi on October 19, 1946, and shared life with him on the family farm in DeForest, WI. She was a longtime and active member of the Christian Faith Moravian Church in DeForest.
Madi is survived by her daughters, Sandy (Don) Weigt of Bloomfield, CT, Jo (Tom) Hendee of Markesan, Carol (Larry Greenberg) of Portland, OR and Pat (Ron) Lovick of DeForest; grandchildren, Lisa (Matt) Camarata, Stephanie Weigt, Moria (Tim) Pollesch, Heather Hendee, Sara (Nate) DeVries, Jason (Roya) Motamedi, Andrew (Jennifer) Greenberg, Brenda (Steve Gill) Lovick, Andy (Gail) Lovick; and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents, William and Rosa; and her sister, Rosemarie. She was also preceded in death by Bob's siblings and their spouses: Doris (Ralph) Steuber, Alberta (Lawrence) Meier, Richard (Carmen) Kindschi and Kathryn (Harold) Mountford.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association or the Christian Faith Moravian Church in DeForest.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Markesan Resident Home for their wonderful care of our mother and the residents for their friendship.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 181 S. Main St., Markesan is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
