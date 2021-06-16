Sharon M Bischoff

March 2, 1945 - June 5, 2021
DeForest/McFarland, WI - Sharon Mary Bischoff, age 76, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2021, with her daughters by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Sharon was born in Madison, WI on March 2, 1945, to parents Herman and F. Mabel (Penn) Bischoff. She grew up in DeForest, graduated from DeForest High School in 1963, and went on to attend UW-Whitewater. She worked as a barber for 25 years and during that time, opened her own barbershop on East Washington Ave, Madison, called the Barber Pole. She was always proud of the fact that in 1979 she became the first woman-owned barbershop in the state of WI. She later became a licensed insurance representative and worked in her daughter's Allstate Insurance Agency. Sharon was a natural as she genuinely loved people. She worked up until her time of illness at age 75 leaving beloved co-workers and clients at Scott Feit Allstate Insurance Agency in Cottage Grove. She was previously married to Donald Steffenhagen on May 8, 1965 and has two daughters.
Sharon was vibrant, spunky, very generous, and kind-hearted. She always put the needs of others in front of her own. She was very proud of her daughters and grandchildren, and nothing made her more happy than just being with them. Sharon had a real love for dogs. She could never resist the opportunity to 'sit' for her grand dogs or friends' dogs. She enjoyed playing the piano, going to her grandchildren's sporting events, watching the Brewers and Bucks play, working out at the Princeton Club for the past 25 years, walking dogs, and riding her bike while saying the Rosary.
Sharon is survived by her daughters, Jan Steffenhagen-Hahn (Don Chambers, longtime friend) of DeForest, and Elisha (Rob) Wright of Whitefish Bay; her grandchildren, Sydney and Morgan Hahn and Lauren and Jack Wright; her brother-in-law, Thomas Statz; and her many loving nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Virginia Olson and Beverly Statz; and her brother-in-law, Bennie Olson.
Services were held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 615 Jefferson Street, DeForest. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Sharon's name to St. Olaf Catholic Church or The Dane County Humane Society. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
