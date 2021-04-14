April 8, 1936 - April 7, 2021
Poynette, WI - POYNETTE - Edward Charles Funk, age 84, of Poynette, passed away unexpectedly at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Edward was born on April 8, 1936 in Portage, the son of Lester and Genevieve (Derr) Funk. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Poynette. Ed had been a long-time bank executive at Bank of Poynette. After retiring from the bank, he worked in construction, his true passion. He served his country with the U.S. Army, and was an honorary fireman with the Poynette/Dekorra Fire Department. Ed was married to the former Diane MacLeish on October 15, 1960. He was a member of the Poynette Curling Club, Knights of Columbus, and Portage Elks Lodge BPOE #675. Ed attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison, was a member of the band, and was a long-time supporter of UW Sports. Ed was a long-time ticket holder for both UW Hockey and Football. He enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing, shooting pool, boating and snowmobiling. Ed played golf and was a member of the Hole In One Club.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Funk of Poynette; their children, Jeff (Wendy) Funk, Aurora, IL, and Sue (Jim Loechler) Funk, Baraboo; five grandchildren, Nikki, Lexi, Dylan Funk, and Brad and Steven Funk; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Mary MacLeish; his sister-in-law, Sandy Holl; his cousin, Nancy (Bob) Russell, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Genevieve Funk, his sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Roy Kopfhamer, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Marion MacLeish, and his brother-in-law, Ron Holl.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 655 S. Main St., Poynette, Wisconsin, with Fr. Ray Dischler presiding. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, with military honors provided by Poynette Area Veterans. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Masks and social distancing rules will be observed at the church with a limit of 50 people attending at one time.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's for their care and support.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
