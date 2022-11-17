Rio, WI - Beverly Jean Quartuccio (formerly Reigstad), age 85, of DeForest passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022, at At Home Again in Rio.
Beverly was born on January 12, 1937 to Norman and Annabelle Esse and grew up in Morrisonville. She married her husband, Kenneth "Boom" Reigstad on August 28, 1954 and were married for 34 years before his death in 1989. Beverly married John Quartuccio in 1990 and they were married for 17 years before his death in 2007. After her children had grown, she worked at Demco in DeForest. She was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest. Beverly enjoyed canning, cooking, knitting, and spending time with her family. Even up until the end, Beverly kept her sense of humor. She will be greatly missed.
Beverly is survived by her children, Dale (Patty) Reigstad, Tony (Patricia) Reigstad, Michael (Cindy) Reigstad, LaVerne (Janice) Reigstad, and Daniel (Cheryl) Reigstad; her thirteen grandchildren; her seventeen great grandchildren; brother, Duane (Sandy) Esse; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Kenneth Reigstad and John Quartuccio; parents; brother, Darrell; sister, Patricia; and daughter, Kathleen.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
A special thanks to the staff at At Home Again in Rio and Generation Hospice for care and support.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
608-846-4250
To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Quartuccio as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.