DeForest, WI - Beverly Jean Stephenson, age 93, passed away on May 9, 2023 at The Koselig House. She was born on January 2, 1930 in Boaz, Wisconsin to parents Albert and Geneva (Vance) Dalberg.
Beverly and her husband, Charles played Mr. & Mrs. Clause for more than 25 years in the DeForest area. She was known to have a green thumb and could grow anything and enjoyed doing lawn care and yard work. Beverly was not one to sit around and do nothing, working up until her health wouldn't allow, and retiring a total of 3 times. She loved to cook and always had a place at the table for anyone to join.
Beverly is survived by her 4 children Elaine Hulstein, Carol Midthun, Cheryl (Don) Linde, and Dennis (Dawn) Stephenson; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 8 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles; sister Lila; brother Lyle; 2 sons-in-laws Tom and Corky; and granddaughter April.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society.
A special thank you to the Agrace Hospice and to the The Koeslig House for their care of Beverly.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Park, 600 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson.