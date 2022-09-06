Dolores Joyce (Wolfe) Sosinsky
June 28, 1933 - November 4, 2021 DeForest, WI - Dolores Sosinsky (Wolfe) passed away on November 4, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Winter Park, Florida, surrounded by her loving family.

Dolores was born on June 28, 1933 to Irma and Mandus Wolfe in Wonewoc, WI.

