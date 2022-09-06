Dolores Joyce (Wolfe) Sosinsky

June 28, 1933 - November 4, 2021 DeForest, WI - Dolores Sosinsky (Wolfe) passed away on November 4, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Winter Park, Florida, surrounded by her loving family.
Dolores was born on June 28, 1933 to Irma and Mandus Wolfe in Wonewoc, WI.
Dolores married John "Jack" Sosinsky in 1954 and they were happily married until he passed away in 2007.
Dolores worked at Cuna Mutual for 32 years and worked with Jack running Club 51, DeForest, WI for two decades. They resided in DeForest, WI for over 30 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, DuWayne, Dale and Donovan (Derry).
She is survived by her only daughter Deborah Kopatz and grandchildren Christopher Kopatz, Courtney (Javier) Martinez and Carli Kopatz. She has two great grandchildren Donovan and Wren.
Special thanks also to Carli for being her nurse in her final days at home and for Courtney being the best nurse’s assistant her Grandma ever had.
She will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Her smile and girlish giggle ring through our memories.
There will be a graveside service held at 2:00 PM on 10/1/2022 at St Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery located at 681-717 Center St., Wonewoc, WI 53968. Dolores Sosinsky will be put to rest next to the lover of her life, John “Jack” Sosinsky. Immediately following will be a celebration of life at Summit Ridge restaurant located at N795 WI-58, Wonewoc, WI 53968 to celebrate the incredible life she lived and all of the hearts she touched. We look forward to seeing everyone and sharing memories, pictures, hugs and laughs.
“In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no one else will ever fill.”
