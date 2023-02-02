Gary D Lovelace

Madison, WI - Gary Lovelace, age 81, was born on October 26, 1941, in Madison, Wisconsin, and began his next journey on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. His kindness and wit remained with him up to the end. While Gary knew his time was limited, he did not go out without a fight.
Gary worked for years as a barber at Central Wisconsin Center and Mendota Mental Health Institute. He was responsible for the first haircuts for his sons, grandchildren, and his nieces and nephews. Gary also had a brief stint as the owner of a print shop in Texas. After returning to Wisconsin, he began working at the copy center at the University of Wisconsin School of Business. He was very proud to be part of the team. He went on to serve as the facilities manager until his retirement.
In his younger days, Gary enjoyed bowling, fishing, and beers with his friends. Later in life he rediscovered curling and was a fixture at the Lodi Curling Club. He also loved movies: Laurel & Hardy, WWII films, and noir mysteries were among his favorites. Cribbage games with his boys and friends were also a regular occurrence. Throughout his life, Gary had a passion for buying and selling real estate.
Gary loved good food. He was a great cook and made delicious meals for his family and himself. He regularly got together with his buddies for Friday night fish fries and other meals with their “dining club,” where they would, in his words, “talk smart.”
Gary was an avid dog owner and companion to many happy pups. Most of them schnauzers. A couple of them named Maggie.
Above all, Dad was a great father. Providing for his family was most important to him. He was a quiet mentor, leading by example. He was accepting of everybody and anybody who walked through his doors.
Gary’s passing was preceded by his father, Bill Lovelace; mother, Gladys Walsh (Slotten); sister, Joyce; and brothers, Billy Lovelace and Bob Lovelace. Gary is survived and loved by his, brother Ed Walsh (Jane); ex-wife, Roselyn; sons, Christopher (Lanah) and Cameron (Kiki); grandchildren: Curtis, Cassandra, Caitlyn, Adeline, and Ruby; along with many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
The family would like to thank the staff in the cardiac unit at University Hospital in Madison for their exceptional and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Dane County Humane Society.
In accordance with his wishes, his remains will be cremated and ashes released into the Pacific Ocean.