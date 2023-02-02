Gary D Lovelace
October 26, 1941 - December 28, 2022

Madison, WI - Gary Lovelace, age 81, was born on October 26, 1941, in Madison, Wisconsin, and began his next journey on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. His kindness and wit remained with him up to the end. While Gary knew his time was limited, he did not go out without a fight.