July 25, 1935 - January 4, 2023 DeForest, WI - Jerry Fuller

Gerald “Jerry” Fuller of DeForest passed away on January 4, 2023, at the age of 87. He was born on July 25, 1935, in Washington County, Wisconsin. His family eventually settled in Rockfield, where Jerry graduated from West Bend High School. He married Betty Thate on June 22, 1957, at Christ Church in Dheinsville. They began married life in Madison, where he was a student at the University of Wisconsin. After graduating college in 1958, he worked for General Telephone in several Wisconsin cities. He and Betty had three sons. In 1968, the family settled in DeForest, where he began his career at Great Lakes Higher Education Corporation, a Wisconsin nonprofit organization, from which he retired in 1999.

