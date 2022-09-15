Harrison Paul "Harry" Rohde

DeForest, WI - DeForest - Harrison "Harry" Paul Rohde, age 18, passed away on September 10th, 2022, at Agrace Hospice after a courageous battle of recurrent Gioblastoma Multiforme Brain cancer. He was born on December 11, 2003, to Jeffrey & Sonia (Olesch) Rohde in Madison, WI.
Harry graduated from DeForest High School this past June. He planned to study business and accounting and join his brother Henry at UW Whitewater. Harry loved reading, music, dogs and playing games with his friends. He will be missed and live on in the hearts and memories of many.
Harry is survived by his parents; brother Henry; Grandmother Lee Ann Rohde; Grandparents Dietmar Olesch & Deidre Kett; Grandparent Dale Fletcher; Aunt Elizabeth (Olesch)/Uncle Kurt Wellenstein; cousins Braden Payne, Breanna Payne, Kate Wellenstein/Juliana Mota, Jackson Wellenstein, Lukas Wellenstein, and beloved pets Eva, Lucy, and Zoe. He is preceeded in death by Grandmother Judith (Olesch) Fletcher; Grandfather Floyd Rohde; Aunts Sandy (Rohde) Payne and Jennifer Rohde.
A special thank you to all of Harry's amazing caregivers at Agrace Hospice and American Family Children's Hospital and to the family and friends who supported us this summer.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 15 at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, WI.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Agrace Hospice and/or Make-A-Wish foundation.