Harrison Paul "Harry" Rohde

September 10, 2022

DeForest, WI - DeForest - Harrison "Harry" Paul Rohde, age 18, passed away on September 10th, 2022, at Agrace Hospice after a courageous battle of recurrent Gioblastoma Multiforme Brain cancer. He was born on December 11, 2003, to Jeffrey & Sonia (Olesch) Rohde in Madison, WI.