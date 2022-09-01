November 17, 1924 - August 23, 2022
DEFOREST, WI / GILBERT, AZ, AZ - Jack W. Moore, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born in Stambough, Mich., the son of Clement and Millicent (Poad) Moore.
Following high school, Jack proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1943 to 1946 as a corpsman aboard the U.S.S. Bountiful in the South Pacific. When he returned from the war, Jack focused on attending college. After graduating from UW-Stevens Point with a degree in Education, he began teaching in Southern Wisconsin. He met Dorothy Eastman while they were both teaching in Columbus and the two were married in 1959. Jack continued to teach in the Madison School District, and he and Dorothy made DeForest their home for 40 years. Jack continued his education and received a Master's Degree from UW-Madison in Education Administration. He then served as principal for Lincoln Middle and Linbergh Elementary schools. Following his retirement, Jack spent his winters in Gilbert, Ariz.
Jack served as the DeForest Village President and on the Dane County Board in the 80s-90s. He enjoyed traveling, was an avid reader, loved learning new things and could fix anything. Jack had a gift for meeting new people and making them feel like he had known them for years. He will be missed by all who met him.
Jack is survived by his children, Charles (Mary) Moore, Andrew (Margaret) Moore, Tom (Ashley) Moore and Ruth (Scott) Peterson; grandchildren, Grace (Kris) Faulls, David (Casey) Moore, Kira (Chad) Chang, Bria Peterson, Jena Peterson, Marissa Moore, Everett Moore and Cade Moore; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Zoey Faulls; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy; brothers, Charles Moore and Earl (Betty) Moore; and sister, Elizabeth (John) Mason.
A funeral service will be held at BLACKHAWK CHURCH, 9620 Brader Way, Middleton (off of Mineral Point Road), at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, with the Rev. Chris Dolson presiding. Burial will follow at Norway Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Impact Christian Schools, 7702 Old Sauk Road, Madison, WI 53717 (impactcs.org). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
