Jack W. Moore

November 17, 1924 - August 23, 2022

DEFOREST, WI / GILBERT, AZ, AZ - Jack W. Moore, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born in Stambough, Mich., the son of Clement and Millicent (Poad) Moore.