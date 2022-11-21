James G. "Mike" Byrd
March 26, 1946 - November 11, 2022

DeForest, WI - James G. "Mike" Byrd Sr., age 76, fondly known to have the gift of gab, passed away on November 11, 2022 at SSM Care Center with his loving wife by his side. He was born on March 26, 1946, in Easington, Co. York England to parents James R. and Iris P. (Dawson) Byrd.