Josephine C. (Acker) Pederson

Token Creed, WI - TOKEN CREEK - Josephine "Jo" Pederson (Acker) passed away peacefully at a local De Forest assisted living on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the age of 92. She was born on March 12, 1930 in Ashton, WI as the daughter of Anton and Odelia (Wagner) Acker.
Josephine married the late Wendell Pederson and together were successful farmers and real estate developers in Windsor, WI. Over the years the couple welcomed six children while tending to both crops and animals on the farm. Jo was as tough as they come and loved her family dearly. This is how she later became known as "Grandma Bear". When she wasn't working or dreaming of chores, you would often find her settling down to a good western. Her second love was to play cards with family and friends. As a master bridge player, she enjoyed traveling to bridge tournaments - and usually winning. In her spare time, Jo created beautiful flower arrangements for her loved ones to enjoy. Her big heart and caring soul led her to pursue the path of home remedies that she loved to share.
Jo is survived by her sister Clara Church; three children: James (Lori) Pederson, Steven Pederson and Kathleen (Tom) Donsing; three grandchildren: Aric (Amy) Pederson, Kimberly (Kelly) Stelzer and James (Porsha) Donsing; and three great-grandchildren: Parker, Patrick and Carly. She has two step-great-grandchildren: Evelyn and Landon. Sister-in-law Annabelle Acker. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Clarence (Valeria) Acker, Beatrice (Sylvester) Hellenbrand, Edward Acker, Verena (Theron) Miller, and Margaret (Ron) Pierce; her children: Sandra, Andrew, and Linda Pederson; and brother-in-law Thomas Church.
Funeral Services were held at BURKE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5720 Portage Rd with burial at Burke Lutheran Cemetery. Please share your memories at CressFuneralService.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Parkside Assisted Living and Agrace Hospice for their loving care.
