Joyce E. Lien
June 29, 1938 - December 29, 2022

Token Creek, WI - Joyce E. Lien passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 peacefully at the Waunakee Manor. Joyce was born on June 29, 1938, the daughter of Theodore and Evelyn (Olson) Nelson in Token Creek, WI. Joyce graduated from Sun Prairie High School.

