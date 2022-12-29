Kathleen (King) "Kathy" Kunz

Madison, WI - Kathy (King) Kunz, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. She was born on Jan. 25, 1954, the daughter of Neil and Shirley (Russler) King. She lived in the Madison area for most of her life and knew it as home. Kathy graduated from Madison West High School with the Class of 1972. She married John Kunz and together had two daughters, whom they raised in DeForest.
Kathy earned a degree in Geology at UW-Madison as a returning student in 2005. She worked in the travel industry, in accounting and most recently, with the U.S. Geological Survey. She loved music, was a lifelong learner and had a library of books for her children and grandchildren to enjoy. Kathy was devoted to raising her daughters and loved sparking curiosity through books and games with her grandchildren.
Kathy is survived by her two daughters, Katie Johnson and Kelly (Greg) Hamilton; her four grandchildren, Levi and June Hamilton and Tyler and Tessa Johnson; her stepbrothers, Steve, Dean and David Sundet; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by John Kunz; her parents; and her stepmother, Lilly King.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at the FREE CONGREGATION OF SAUK COUNTY-PARK HALL, 307 Polk Street in Sauk City, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Kathy's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at the time of the service. A visitation will begin at 2 p.m. with a time of remembrance at 3:30 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
