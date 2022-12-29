Kathleen (King) "Kathy" Kunz
January 25, 1954 - December 17, 2022

Madison, WI - Kathy (King) Kunz, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. She was born on Jan. 25, 1954, the daughter of Neil and Shirley (Russler) King. She lived in the Madison area for most of her life and knew it as home. Kathy graduated from Madison West High School with the Class of 1972. She married John Kunz and together had two daughters, whom they raised in DeForest.

