DeForest, WI - Kay Frances Bown, beloved Nana, passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2023, at the age of 76, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on July 30, 1946, in Fairbanks, Alaska, she lived a life full of love, family, and adventure.
Kay was a devoted grandmother, always putting her family first. She was a warm and nurturing presence in the lives of her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, offering unconditional love and support to all.
Kay lived a life full of adventure, always eager to try new things. She enjoyed all types of art, gardening, bowling/softball (in her younger years), and above all, she was incredibly proud of her Alaskan heritage. Kay also spent eight years serving her country with the Army Reserves in the 44th General Hospital, and was proud to have worked at the phone company for 25 years (Ameritech/AT&T).
Kay is survived by her grandchildren: Tyler (Amy) Gauer, Candice (Kyle Christianson) Gauer, and Denver Morse; great-grandchildren, Katie and Hemi; and siblings: Anita Rearick, Alice Grosse, and Jack (Marianne) Bown. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and special friend, Bill Swanton. Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Denver and Ada Bown; and dearest daughter, Katie.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Robert Hegeman, the team at UW Carbone Cancer Center, and Bristol Hospice, for their exceptional care. A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or Bristol Hospice in honor of Kay's memory.