Kay Frances Bown
July 30, 1946 - May 6, 2023

DeForest, WI - Kay Frances Bown, beloved Nana, passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2023, at the age of 76, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on July 30, 1946, in Fairbanks, Alaska, she lived a life full of love, family, and adventure.