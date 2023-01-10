May 5, 1932 - January 10, 2023 DE FOREST, WI - Lavena Pauline (Smith) Mc Donald, 90, of De Forest, died in Whitewater, Wisconsin, on January 10, 2023. She was born May 5, 1932, in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of Edward Alexander & Elsie Viola (Farrand) Smith. She married John Mc Donald, February 17, 1951, in Springfield. They moved to Buffalo Grove, a suburb of Chicago, in 1965. Lavena came to De Forest in 2007, in order to be near her son, David, then-pastor of an area church.
Lavena was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, John, Jr.; her brothers, Harold & Ed Smith, Jr.; and her sister, Eleanor Tolan. She is survived by four children: Mary Beth & Vito Van Ornum, of Maysville, North Carolina; Tom & Tricia Mc Donald of Gurnee, Illinois; Kathleen & John Serkowski of Buffalo Grove, Illinois; the Rev. Dr. David Mc Donald & Dr. Jennet Shepherd of De Forest; and a daughter-in-law, Terrie Mc Donald, of Antioch, Illinois. Her De Forest-connected grandchildren are Julia Mc Donald & Matt Christner of Seattle, Washington, Cullen Mc Donald & Liz Levy of Madison, and Rachel Mc Donald of Seattle.
Private graveside services will be held at Liberty Cemetery, Salem, Wisconsin. A memorial service will be held in Whitewater in May.
