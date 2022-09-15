DeForest, WI - LeRoy "Mack" Huismann, age 94, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022. Mack was born on January 8, 1928 in Breckenridge, MN. He served his country during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Jeanette Maus on July 3, 1948. They were married for 38 years, until her death. Mack spent many successful years as a salesman and later as a business owner in the sales of solid waste handling equipment throughout the state of Wisconsin.
Mack is survived by his children: Larry, Cheryl Lyons, Rick, Bruce and Al. Another child, Dennis, died at birth. He is further survived by 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Visitation was held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, 2pm-4pm, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. Full Military Honors took place following the visitation.
The family would like to thank the staff at the VA Hospital in Madison and Divine Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Lodi for the wonderful care they provided Mack. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
608-846-4250
To plant a tree in memory of LeRoy Huismann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.