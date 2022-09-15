January 8, 1928 - August 29, 2022

DeForest, WI - LeRoy "Mack" Huismann, age 94, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022. Mack was born on January 8, 1928 in Breckenridge, MN. He served his country during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Jeanette Maus on July 3, 1948. They were married for 38 years, until her death. Mack spent many successful years as a salesman and later as a business owner in the sales of solid waste handling equipment throughout the state of Wisconsin.

