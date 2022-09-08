LODI, WI - DEFOREST - LeRoy "Mack" Huismann, age 94, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022. Mack was born on January 8, 1928 in Breckenridge, MN. He served his country during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Jeanette Maus on July 3, 1948. They were married for 38 years, until her death. Mack spent many successful years as a salesman and later as a business owner in the sales of solid waste handling equipment throughout the state of Wisconsin.
Mack is survived by his children Larry, Cheryl Lyons, Rick, Bruce and Al. Another child, Dennis, died at birth. He is further survived by 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest from 2:00PM until 4:00PM. Full Military Honors to take place after the visitation at 4:00PM.
The family would like to thank the staff at the VA Hospital in Madison and Divine Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Lodi for the wonderful care they provided Mack. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
