Lucille Eva (Schiltz) Pollei
May 20, 1925 - December 1, 2022

DeForest/Poynette, WI - Lucille E. Pollei, age 97, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. After having five sons, John and Eva Schiltz welcomed their first and only daughter into this world. Lucille Eva Schiltz was born on May 20, 1925 in the farm home on Portage Rd, DeForest, Wisconsin. Lucille was affectionately nicknamed Loose Wheels and Lucy Lu. Lucille lived the majority of her life in the DeForest area. She was a charter member of St. Olaf Catholic Church and served on various guild functions. She was a people person and loved helping people and visiting. Her various jobs throughout life were a testament to her commitment to helping people. She received the President's Lifetime Achievement Award in October 2012 from RSVP of Dane County recognizing her 4012 hours of volunteer work. She was a lover of music especially when she could be dancing. Polkas and a good waltz were her favorites. She also enjoyed watching sports and collecting angel figurines.

