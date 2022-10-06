DeForest, WI - Mitzi Joann Penniston, nee Robinson, DeForest, Wisconsin, passed away on October 1, 2022. She was born on February 14, 1932 in Brodhead, Wisconsin, the daughter of Clarence and Anna Robinson. Upon graduation from Brodhead High School, she worked at the Bank of Brodhead. She married Keith Penniston of Argyle September 4, 1954 and they divorced on April 11, 1979. She retired from the University of Wisconsin Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering on February 14, 1997. She was an avid Badger and Green Bay Packer fan. She loved to bake and share her cookies with her friends. She was proud to be a lifetime member of the Post 8483 VFW Ladies Auxiliary on behalf of her four brothers that served in WWII, the Korean War and her Grandson that served in the Iraq War.
She is survived by her daughter, Jody Hunn (Jim), Waukesha, Wisconsin, her son, Thomas Penniston (Betsy), Eagle River, Wisconsin; her grandchildren, Ashley Hunn, Waukesha, Wisconsin, Ethan Penniston, Eagle River, Wisconsin and great grandson, Braeden Hunn and great granddaughter Melody Pace; sister, Dona Pratt, Edgerton, Wisconsin and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, twin brother, Millard Robinson, sister-in law, Susan Robinson Neenah Wisconsin, brothers, Joseph, George, William, Charles and sister, Betty Franklin of Virginia, Grandson Christopher Hunn, Waukesha and brother-in-law, Vaughan Pratt, Edgerton, Wisconsin. She touched many lives and was loved by all. Funeral service will be at noon on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. To extend online condolences to the family, please visit: www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.
