Mitzi Joann Penniston

February 14, 1932 - October 1, 2022

DeForest, WI - Mitzi Joann Penniston, nee Robinson, DeForest, Wisconsin, passed away on October 1, 2022. She was born on February 14, 1932 in Brodhead, Wisconsin, the daughter of Clarence and Anna Robinson. Upon graduation from Brodhead High School, she worked at the Bank of Brodhead. She married Keith Penniston of Argyle September 4, 1954 and they divorced on April 11, 1979. She retired from the University of Wisconsin Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering on February 14, 1997. She was an avid Badger and Green Bay Packer fan. She loved to bake and share her cookies with her friends. She was proud to be a lifetime member of the Post 8483 VFW Ladies Auxiliary on behalf of her four brothers that served in WWII, the Korean War and her Grandson that served in the Iraq War.

