Paul George Zeier

February 18, 1959 - February 20, 2022

DeForest, WI - DEFOREST - Paul George Zeier, age 63, passed away at his home from a heart condition on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Paul was born February 18, 1959 in Madison, WI to Herbert and Gertrude (Klein) Zeier. He attended Pumpkin Hollow grade school and graduated from DeForest Area High School in 1977. While at DeForest High School, he wrestled all four years, and made it to the state competition held at the UW Fieldhouse his junior and senior years. Paul was also a president of FFA, NHS, as well as a member of the junior prom court. He was a member of 4-H where he showed and won blue ribbons with his young heifers at the Dane Co. Fair, with one making it to the state level. Paul was a life-long farmer who loved his cows and calves. He had a strong faith and was a devoted member of St. Olaf Catholic Parish in DeForest. Every December he would climb the large silo on his property and hang a large Christmas star that could be seen by passing cars on Interstate 90. Paul had a reputation for eating, he could load a plate like you couldn't believe. He was still driving the first car he ever bought, a 1986 Monte Carlo. Paul enjoyed the Packers and Badgers, even going to the Rose Bowl. Paul lived life on his own terms and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.