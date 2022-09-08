Richard Dean Eroen

June 3, 1943 - August 27, 2022

DEFOREST/WINDSOR, WI - Richard Dean "Rich" Eroen, Age 79, of Windsor Wisconsin, gained his Angel Wings on Saturday August 27th at the age of 79 after a hard fought battle with Leukemia at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. Richard was born on June 3rd, 1943 in Madison, WI. He is the son of Norman and Marcella (Kiefer) Eroen. Rich attended DeForest Union Free High School while working at the family farm in Windsor. On May 2nd, 1975 Richard married the love of his life Sandra Ann Swenson in Rockford, Illinois.

