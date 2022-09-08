Richard Dean Eroen

DEFOREST/WINDSOR, WI - Richard Dean "Rich" Eroen, Age 79, of Windsor Wisconsin, gained his Angel Wings on Saturday August 27th at the age of 79 after a hard fought battle with Leukemia at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. Richard was born on June 3rd, 1943 in Madison, WI. He is the son of Norman and Marcella (Kiefer) Eroen. Rich attended DeForest Union Free High School while working at the family farm in Windsor. On May 2nd, 1975 Richard married the love of his life Sandra Ann Swenson in Rockford, Illinois.
After Rich left the family farm, he worked in construction and at Allied Van Lines. He was a driver for Burbank Grease Company as well as for Struck and Irwin Paving Company. He worked at ABS Global in Windsor. He finished his working career before he was ready in December of 2020 as a Mechanic at Struck and Irwin Paving due to his declining health. He was a very determined, hard working man.
Rich loved the outdoors. He spent many memorable years at his Cabin in Montello. Rich loved Fishing and Hunting with his Family and Friends. He was an accomplished woodworker who gave generously of his work to those he loved. His greatest joy in life was watching his Grandchildren grow up. They meant the world to Richard! He looked forward to watching movies on Sundays with his Grandson Dominic and watching his Granddaughter Sophia play sports.
His sense of humor was legendary. He could make anyone laugh and brighten up any day. Even when his health was failing him his humor carried us all through. He was a loving Husband and Father who had a heart of Gold. He would give you the shirt off of his back. He was always willing to go the extra mile to help those he loved. He is survived by his loving Wife of 47 years Sandy; Sister Ruth (Larry), Brother Marv (Julie), sister-in-law Suzie (Eric), brother-in-law Steve (Laurie), 3 children: Laurie, Mike (Heidi) and Michelle (Anthony); 7 grandchildren: Devin, Terina, Megan, Brittany, Austin, Dominic and Sophia; his Great Grandchildren Kailanni and Lucius; many special nieces and nephews that are near and dear to his heart and lifelong friend Jim and good friend Doug. He was preceded in death by his parents, his In-Laws, his nephew Randy, his brother-in-law Greg, his brother Gene, and his sisters Karen and Norma.
A private burial service will be held for his Family at Norway Grove Cemetery in the Village of DeForest.
A special thank you to the team at Meriter Hospital 8 Tower, Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg and Dr. David Ringdahl in DeForest for all of their love and compassion and especially to his one and only son-in-law, Anthony, for his dedication and his unwavering care. Please consider sharing stories and memories of Rich at www.ryanfuneralservice.com
