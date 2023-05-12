DeForest, WI - DEFOREST - Robert R. Peterson passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on April 13, 2023, one week shy of his 93rd birthday. He was born on April 20, 1930, to Helga and Louis Peterson in the township of Hubbard, WI and grew up in Ladysmith, WI. After attending UW-Stevens Point for a year, Bob enlisted in the Air Force, serving in Amarillo, TX. Bob married Phyllis Keith in 1953 in Bruce, WI. He graduated from UW-Whitewater. Bob was employed by American Can in Neenah, WI and a job transfer brought the family to Bethel, CT where they lived for over 20 years. He retired after 35 years and Bob and Phyllis moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to family. Bob enjoyed traveling and was proud to have visited all 50 states and six continents. His favorite trip was to Machu Picho. He enjoyed camping with family, hunting, fishing, boating, playing cards, watching Packer and Badger games and spending time with family and friends. Bob and Phyllis enjoyed many winters in Mission, TX
Bob will be remembered by family and friends for his gentle, kind, and good-natured ways.
Bob was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest and a member of the American Legion. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Phyllis; daughters, Sheree (Dan) Kehoe, Karen (Tom) Curran and Susan (Todd) Cotter. He is further survived by grandchildren, Megan (Nick), Tyler (Tory), Lucas, Riley, Celia (Ryan) and Natalie (Chris); great-grandchildren, Hudson, Lincoln, Walter and a soon to-be-born great-granddaughter.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ervin, Lloyd and Margie Baxter.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, April 21, 2023 at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main Street, DeForest, with Rev. Sue Beadle presiding. A visitation will be held from 9:30am until time of service on Friday at the church. Burial with Full Military Honors at Norway Grove Cemetery.
Bob's family is very appreciative for the compassionate care he received from Agrace Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent with Bob Peterson Tribute in the memo line to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, 505 5th Ave, Suite 444, Des Moines, IA 50309. Bob chose the same worthy cause as his brother Lloyd, creating a conservation legacy between brothers. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com