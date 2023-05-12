Robert R Peterson

April 20, 1930 - April 13, 2023

DeForest, WI - DEFOREST - Robert R. Peterson passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on April 13, 2023, one week shy of his 93rd birthday. He was born on April 20, 1930, to Helga and Louis Peterson in the township of Hubbard, WI and grew up in Ladysmith, WI. After attending UW-Stevens Point for a year, Bob enlisted in the Air Force, serving in Amarillo, TX. Bob married Phyllis Keith in 1953 in Bruce, WI. He graduated from UW-Whitewater. Bob was employed by American Can in Neenah, WI and a job transfer brought the family to Bethel, CT where they lived for over 20 years. He retired after 35 years and Bob and Phyllis moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to family. Bob enjoyed traveling and was proud to have visited all 50 states and six continents. His favorite trip was to Machu Picho. He enjoyed camping with family, hunting, fishing, boating, playing cards, watching Packer and Badger games and spending time with family and friends. Bob and Phyllis enjoyed many winters in Mission, TX