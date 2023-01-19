DeForest, WI - Steven Curtis Herring, age 58, passed away unexpectedly at home in his recliner while watching TV on January 8, 2023.
Steve was born on September 21, 1964 in Wichita, Kansas. He was the youngest of Vernon and Mildred Herring's four children. With Vernon in the Air Force, the family moved to Florida in 1968 before eventually settling in DeForest in 1971. Steve graduated from DeForest High School in 1982.
Steve worked at Orbis Corporation in DeForest for nearly 18 years. He loved his work and had many friends there. Prior to Orbis, he worked at Clack Corporation for many years.
Steve's passion was always helping others. He adopted a rescue puppy, Walter, from Texas in March 2022. Steve and Walter were inseparable and went everywhere together. Steve loved any activity outdoors. He loved to bike long distances, kayak, ride his motorcycle, rafting on the Wolf River, hiking, and daily walks with Walter to the dog park. Steve's greatest passion was camping with his "camping family". In 2019, he purchased a new Keystone RV Travel Trailer - this became his life in the summer and he had already started planning this summer's adventures. His camping family would often caravan to locations on weekends - dogs in tow - to enjoy the outdoors. Steve was an excellent cook and was known for always making breakfast for his fellow campers. He so loved his camping family: Melisa, Cameron, Belinda, Jeff, Angie, Scott, Marisa, and Dean.
Steve enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels weekly in the Sun Prairie area. He was an avid Badger and Packer fan. He enjoyed golfing and bowling. He also loved the TV show Survivor, texting his sister weekly after each episode to revisit details.
Steve is survived by his sister, Yvonne (Tip) Lovicott; nephews Marc (Brittany) Lovicott, Brad Lovicott, Rory (Robin) Herring, Tyler Herring, and niece Heidi (Chad) Anderson; great nieces and nephews, Paige, Reese, and Tristan Anderson; and Avery, Bryar and Brady Herring. Steve was so looking forward to being a new great uncle to Marc and Brittany Lovicott's daughter who will be born next month. He is further survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his beloved buddy Walter. Thank you to cousin Andrea Greiber who has adopted Walter into her home and keeping him within the family.
Steve is preceded in death by his mother Mildred in 2022, father Vernon in 2020, brothers Tony in 2006 and Mike in 1988, his grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.
Steve understandably struggled following the death of his two older brothers and most recently, in the past two years, both of his parents. Steve, we will all miss you dearly but we are comforted you are reunited with Mom, Dad, and "the boys" once again.
Sharing a recent Facebook post from Steve, let's remember him by his words: "Do everything in your heart to help and expect nothing in return. It's a basic thing to live by".
Memorials in Steve's honor may be made to Little John's Evening Meals on Wheels and Key To Happiness Rescue.
A brief memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Rd., DeForest, WI. Burial will follow at Spring Prairie Lutheran Cemetery in Keyeser, WI. A visitation will take place 2 hours prior to the service, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.