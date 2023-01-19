Thomas A. Piechocki
Buy Now

January 20, 1943 - January 11, 2023

POYNETTE, WI - Thomas "Tom" Andrew Piechocki passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus with family by his side on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with a short illness. Tom was born to John and Florence (nee Rebholz) Piechocki on Jan. 20, 1943, in Milwaukee.