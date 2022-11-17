DEFOREST, WI - Wayne L. Lough, age 86, of DeForest, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Homestead Living in Waunakee, Wis. He was born on July 25, 1936, in Duluth, Minn.
Wayne graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with his master's degree in Agriculture Genetics. Afterwards he served in the U.S. Army for two years overseas. While he was stationed in Hamburg, Wayne traveled to Denmark to visit relatives. He met his future wife, Kirsten, while she was providing interpreting services at a family gathering. They were united in marriage on Sept. 5, 1964, and together they raised their family in Florida and Idaho before settling in DeForest, Wis., in 1977.
Wayne worked as a sweet corn seed breeder for over 40 years, retiring from Crookham Company in 2001. Wayne enjoyed reading, especially books about war stories, tending to his yard, cheering on the Minnesota Vikings, playing pool, listening to classical music, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.
Wayne is survived by his daughters, Tina (Rod) Nelson and Karen Lough; grandchildren, Rylan and Reanah Nelson; siblings, Gary Sandberg, Wyona Brown, Jim Kunze, Connie Hartzfeld and Sue Pace; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kirsten; father, Jay; mother, Lola; stepfather, Kenneth; father-in-law, Otto and mother-in-law, Karen; siblings, Howard Osquist, Dwight Osquist, Donald Bunn, Gordon Silitz, Murial Hanson, Barbara Eidahl and Patricia Warren; brother-in-law, Kjeld and sister-in-law, Inger.
In keeping with Wayne's wishes, a private family service will be held. A special thank you to the staff at Homestead Living for their compassionate care and support. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Lough as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.