Wayne L. Lough

July 25, 1936 - November 4, 2022

DEFOREST, WI - Wayne L. Lough, age 86, of DeForest, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Homestead Living in Waunakee, Wis. He was born on July 25, 1936, in Duluth, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Lough as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.