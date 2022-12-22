DeForest, WI - Wayne Wendell Ihland, age 90, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. Wayne wrote his own obituary as follows.
I was born December 19, 1931, to Ove and Stella (Stiemke) Ihland on a cold, wintry day, I was told, just south of Keyser. Therefore, I still claim my heritage as a Keyser Indian. I graduated from North Windsor Elementary School, one room only, and DeForest Union Free High School with my class of 35 in 1949. I did not participate in any sports while in high school as there were only about four to choose from. Being from a farming family, we had our chores to do before and after school. I was drafted to serve in the Korean Conflict, but was rejected due to medical reasons.
On May 16, 1952, I married Audrey Kampen at Zion Lutheran Church, Leeds, WI remaining a lifelong member of this church and also serving on several elected church council positions throughout the years.
Upon entering the workforce, I started as a heavy equipment operator, crushing gravel and grinding ag lime in quarries. After 14 years, I decided to shift gears and got into the ceramic tile installation field starting with L&O Tile Company. After a turn of events, I went to Renz Tile & Floor Covering which spanned the next 40 years.
I was a member of the DeForest Volunteer Fire Department for 36 years; serving as the Department Secretary for 25 years, Chief for 8 years, also on several committees to organize the EMT and Ambulance Service for the department. Our first transport was in our 1968 Chevy Carry-all van...it was crude but got the job done. I was a Certified EMT and EMT-D and a 2 gallon blood donor. I was also on the committee promoting the famous Fathers Day Chicken BBQ for many years. This was when we made our money the hard way.
Audrey and I have had our share of traveling, having been across both ponds several times; traveled by air, boat, bus and trains. I used to be an avid NASCAR race fan when the Good-Ole Boys raced real stock cars (especially the black #3). I achieved another one of my goals and became a licensed private pilot. I enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially the Canadian Fly-In's, and always looked forward to deer hunting week. I was active in bowling, softball and horseshoe leagues for many years.
Survivors include his wife Audrey, siblings Shirley Bostad, David (Diane), RuthAnn (Roger) Dobbs and Gwen Peirce; sister-in-law Cathy Kampen and many nieces, nephews and friends. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Alice and Carl F. H. Kampen, brother-in-laws Mickey Bostad, Jim Peirce and Lawrence Kampen.
A Memorial Service will held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, W6906 County Road K, Leeds, with Pastor Scott Schwertfeger and Pastor Jacob Scott officiating. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Ryan Funeral Home, Windsor/DeForest Chapel, 6924 Lake Road, and also from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the church.
A special thank you to the staff on 4th SW for the wonderful care they gave Wayne during his recent hospitalization.