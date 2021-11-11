To our readers looking forward to Dick Emerson’s column D-News: we regret to say that due to a sudden change in circumstances last week’s column was the last for the foreseeable future as Mr. Emerson has chosen to put the column on hiatus. It is our hope that we will soon be able to again present Mr. Emerson’s reflections and perspectives on the history and changes of the DeForest community.
