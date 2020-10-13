Per our company policy regarding Letters to the Editor during election season, any endorsement letters must be submitted two weeks prior to any election. The final print edition that will run those types of letters is Oct. 22. If you’d like your letter to make that edition, it must be submitted by 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
While we try to print as many letters to the editor as possible, publication is at the editor’s discretion. Space constraints and the number of letters a particular writer submits in a month are a few of the factors considered.
We make every effort to publish all letters, with those from persons in our readership area taking precedence. Letters must be typed or emailed, include the name, phone number and address of the author and not exceed 400 words.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.