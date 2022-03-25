Village of DeForest
Taysheedra Allen
Biography
My name is Dr. Taysheedra Allen, I have lived in Deforest for over 15 years. DeForest is my home. I have always been and will continue to be fully immersed in my community and school district. I have a passion and drive to learn and pay it forward.
Insights
My commitment and devotion to my community continues to evolve. I opened and established a nonprofit within the community, The Women’s Place and Resource Center. I also have served the past two years as a Village Trustee.
As a nurse, educator and entrepreneur with experience in human services, I bring a qualified, unique, diverse voice and perspective to each meeting and decision. It is an honor to engage and be one of the voices for the community.
Over the past two years as a trustee, my goal has been to lead with love, humility and passion for my community members. During that time, I have been able to collaborate with Village staff, work to minimize tax increases and add quality village amenities; while continuing to work towards a safe and affordable community.
Bill Landgraf
Biography
Hello,
I’m Bill Landgraf and I’m running for re-election to my second term as DeForest Trustee. I was also a Trustee from 2003-05. I retired 4 years ago after 40 years in the transportation industry. My wife Peggy and I decided to move to DeForest for the small town feel. We have been homeowners in the Village for 35 years. Our 2 grown children attended DeForest schools from kindergarten until graduating High school. When we arrived in DeForest the population was less than 5,000 residents and has now surpassed 11,000.
Insights
I enjoy serving the residents of DeForest and helping to shape the future growth of our Village. DeForest is a great area to live in, with good schools, safe streets and recreational opportunities. My priorities have always been, public safety, clean water, trash picked up, and our streets plowed and maintained as efficiently as possible. I pushed hard when the trash companies switched recently that we look at large item pickup to residents without extra charges was included.
Development in an orderly and attractive manner for the Village is as important to me as it is to you. Turning into another Sun Prairie isn’t on my to-do list. I believe TIF assistance should be earned and used to increase value and bring good jobs to our Village. I fully supported TIF for the new Hooper Company. They provide jobs, value and growth to the Village that’s proved appropriate.
I feel it is critical for residents to be involved in issues important to them. After all, it's you that is footing the bill. I introduced being able to record Village Board meetings and to also make them available for later viewing by those unable to attend meetings in person. I pushed for open in-person meetings as much as possible during covid. Many communities are still meeting online which is fine for the XYZ company but not for the people's business. I will always stress complete transparency on all issues before the Board. I'm known for asking the hard questions that need to be asked. I respond to residents who contact me with their concerns. I attend all Board meetings, and even attend committees that I’m not a member of just to stay informed on how decisions are being made to try and keep the big picture in focus. I’ve been a member on the Library Board, Board of Review, Zoning Board of Appeals and Public Works Infrastructure Ad Hoc Committee.
I won’t say the old cliche “I’ll lower your taxes,” but I will fight and have voted to ensure that your tax dollars are thoughtfully and carefully spent when needed. I supported fixing the flooding problems so that those residents don’t have water running into their basements and roads are being redone on a scheduled basis. Many improvements are planned and coming, it just can’t be done all at once. DeForest is still a hidden gem for those wanting to live here. Many communities in Wisconsin are declining, but we still bring forth good value and growth.
I’m always available to answer your questions, concerns and comments on the future of DeForest.
Colleen Little
Biography
Colleen Little, age 65. I grew up on a dairy farm in Fond du Lac County. I moved to Madison in 1976. I moved to DeForest 32 years ago and still live in the same house on Cumberland Court. I graduated from Madison College with an Associate Degree in Police Science. I worked for the Middleton Police Department for 22 years, as a records clerk, dispatcher, patrol officer and detective. I also received EMT certification while a police officer. I then worked as a deputy coroner for the Dane County Coroner’s Office for 10 years. Through the years, I have taken a variety of college courses, and worked as a medical transcriptionist. I currently volunteer with SSM Health at Home as a hospice volunteer.
I was first elected as a village trustee in 2016. I have served on the Public Safety Committee, Emergency Preparedness Committee, Planning and Zoning Commission and am currently president of the DeForest-Windsor Fire and EMS District Board.
Insights
DeForest is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Dane County. Our growth is balanced in a way that focuses on the future while maintaining our hometown, family atmosphere. For example, the village is proud to have Hooper Corporation as a new addition to our industrial base, while also planning new housing with smaller lots and square footages meant to be more affordable and attractive to those who can’t afford the median priced $376,000 Dane County home. The village is focused on careful planning and continued, high level service management.
Key to our continued success is keeping service delivery high and taxes as low as possible while doing so. Water, sewers and streets improvements are not pretty like pickle ball courts, splash pads and pools, but they need to be financed and maintained to keep our good life intact. Growth requires a look at our public safety services. Are our police officers, EMS and fire personnel adequate to cover new population areas? What we have here that makes this a special place to live also requires the ability to maintain and improve. I have heard the discussions among our village management and staff as they work hard to keep the cost down and quality up.
Speaking of management, we are in transition with the retirements of our long-time administrator/finance director and village clerk. Our new administrator, finance director and clerk are highly competent, personable and respected by the staff they work with, all feelings I share.
If elected to another term, I will again work for balancing the needs/wants of some against the needs/wants of what benefits the village. This proved particularly contentious in the past year, but I assure you I have no personal agenda or stake in any issue or project that comes before the Board.
Tom Sandow
Biography
I am a 51-years-young married father of two. Our family has lived in DeForest for the past 26 years. Aaryn and I have been married for 18. Our boys, 15 and 14, currently attend DeForest schools. Professionally, I was fortunate to be part of a start-up company that relocated to the DeForest business park in the summer of 2006. My employment in DeForest continues today.
Insights
For the past 6 years, I’ve enjoyed immensely my time as a commissioner on the DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission. Being a commissioner has provided a great perspective on many of the issues DeForest faces today, as well as what it takes to be on a governing body responsible for making important decisions.
Recently, I’ve noticed the sentiment of many in our community feeling their voices, while listened to, are not actually being heard. I want to be clear that every resident who approaches me will now have a voice. I want all to know that their ideas and thoughts are respected and heard – loud and clear. As a member of the village board, I will always be mindful of those impacted by our decisions. I will be an avid listener and strive to understand all sides of an issue before casting a vote.
While we currently have a mostly dedicated group of trustees engaged in what they believe serves the best interests of our residents, I feel strongly that the board would be best served by some fresh faces. It would be a privilege to be one of those fresh faces serving the residents, taxpayers, neighbors, friends and family of this community as your trustee.
Therefore, I am asking for your vote for village trustee.