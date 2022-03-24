Jan Berg
Biography
I have lived in the school district since 1988 when I moved here to become the DeForest Area Public Library Director and to build a library. I grew up in Oak Park, Illinois. I graduated from Dominican University in Illinois in 1976 with a Masters Degree in Library and Information Science. I was the library director in the Wisconsin Dells for 10 years before coming here. In 1997, I was asked to apply for an opening on the school board which I did. I was appointed and continue to serve. I am 71 years young. I have served on numerous school and village committees during my time in DeForest. I have spent a great part of my life in public service both professionally and as a school board member. This is because I passionately believe that public schools and public libraries are the bedrock on which our democracy is built. Without educated citizens and free and easy access to information democracy falters.
Insights
There are 5 areas the district needs to focus on. The first is the decline in learning brought on by the pandemic; the second is an increase in mental health issues for students, staff, and families; the third is in negative classroom & social media behaviors which has increased divisiveness in our community; the fourth is dealing with equity, inclusivity, and diversity issues: and a fifth is retaining and recruiting the high quality staff necessary to make all this happen. This needs to happen by engaging and listening to members of the community.
The district needs to provide instruction for students who have fallen behind. It needs to provide access to mental health professionals for students and their families as well as for staff members. It needs to bring the community together to heal and to find common ground around making sure that all the children of the community succeed. It needs to provide access to equity, diversity, and inclusivity training for staff, students, families, and the community. Recruiting and retaining staff in the current employment market is vital if we are to do the things necessary to address these issues.
I believe that all our students can overcome these challenges. Whether they are students of color, students in poverty, students without homes, students with disabilities, or English learner students I feel we can reduce those barriers so every child succeeds. When the community comes together almost anything is possible. I believe that we can recover from the pandemic and all the stressors it put on everyone.
I am optimistic about our students and our community’s ability to recover from the effects of the pandemic. Steps have already been taken and the results of those actions are already being seen in improved grades.
I am optimistic that the community is healing and beginning to come together, and what better place to come together than around our kids and our schools?
I want to make sure the children of our community get the education they need to be good citizens, to live good lives, and to have fulfilling careers. I can provide experience, leadership, stability, history, and a passion for public education, and a passion for public service. I can connect the past to the present to help move things into the future. It has been an honor and privilege to serve all these years, and I would appreciate your vote so that I can continue to serve. Thank you!
Keri Brunelle
Biography
My name is Keri Brunelle. My husband, Paul, and I moved to Windsor 15 years ago when we were pregnant with our oldest child, Caitlin (14 yrs old). We loved the community and the school district so we decided to raise our family here. A few years later, we had our second child, Cooper (11 years old). I have been a fundraiser/event coordinator since I graduated UW Eau Claire with a major in Communications - working for the American Cancer Society, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin and currently at Waisman Center - UW Madison. When Caitlin was in Kindergarten, I heard of the need for volunteers to help create a new fundraising event at Windsor Elementary School. I jumped on board and later became Chairperson of the WE Run for several years. I looked for opportunities to help more within our school district - volunteering in classrooms, chaperoning field trips, attending district events like Framework for our Future, joining the interview committee when a Director position in the district needed to be filled, and finally becoming a member of the Board of Education.
Insights
I have been on the Deforest Area Board of Education for over 3 years. I believe that each student is unique and deserves the support they need to best prepare them for the future. Both of my children qualify for special educational services through the schools, however, for very different reasons. Caitlin has mild/moderate hearing loss and Cooper has Down Syndrome. My two kids are on very different paths and I appreciate the district supporting and recognizing their individual needs, strengths and abilities. Deforest Area School District needs to continue to grow and focus on equity for all students. Each student needs to be met at their own level and a plan developed to best ensure their success.
A huge challenge facing our district is staffing. During the last couple of years, I have seen staff morale decline, staff departures increase and the inability to properly fill vacant positions due to a dwindling applicant pool. Our schools will not be able to provide a top notch education if there are not enough teachers to actually teach them. A priority needs to be placed on staff retention and recruitment. We need to encourage youth to pursue careers in the field of education and provide opportunities for them to become more involved in our district. Educators have some of the most important jobs - nurturing our children, teaching them and preparing them for the future...we need to find ways to show our appreciation and recognize the importance of their roles.
Thank you for your consideration.
Brian Coker
Biography
Family: Wife, Sarah (married 15 years); two boys in the district (Xander in 8th grade; Brandon in 3rd grade at Yahara)
Community Connections: Plant manager for the biodiesel plant here in town; Merit badge counselor and committee chair for the Boy Scout Troop 35 in town; Sarah works at the library; volunteer with the Senior Center to deliver meals and as a poll worker; served on the School Board for 6 years, acting as Clerk and currently as Governance Officer.
Insights
I am running for a third term on the school board because I believe that the local school district is foundational to our community, and I believe the most critical investment we can make for the success of our community is in our kids. We need to ensure they are equipped to be successful and responsible citizens, prepared for the rapidly changing world we live in.
We are facing many challenges; coming out of the pandemic we know our kids need help to get back on track with their education, but they also need social and emotional support. Our teachers are also facing challenges and stressors, and while they are doing heroic work, we need to ensure they have the support they need from the board, the administration, and the community. At the same time, there are longer-term issues that require support from school board members both in our community and throughout the state – especially funding. We need to be strong advocates for student needs and make sure teachers have what they need to provide for those student needs.
I feel very fortunate that I have been able to serve on this board. I believe we are doing good work to make sure that our board is building stronger connections with the community, making sure our policies align with the community’s values, and holding the administration accountable to make real progress for our students. Prior to COVID, we were seeing strong evidence that the district is moving forward, and while the pandemic has been difficult for all of us, I am confident we have the pieces in place to make our district really shine in the coming years. I promise to work hard to continue to advocate for our students and to push us to be the best district we can be.
I have a great deal of leadership experience that I think helps make us a better board and school district. I have been a biodiesel plant manager for over a decade, serve as committee chair for Boy Scout Troop 35, have founded two non-profit and one for-profit organizations, and I volunteer throughout the community (with the Senior Center, as a poll worker, and with Scouts BSA and my team at the REG plant, to name a few). I earned my MBA from Kellogg with focuses in not-for-profit governance, organizational management, entrepreneurship and marketing. I believe I bring a unique and valuable perspective that helps make our board more effective, and I am both an advocate and a practitioner in continuing education who also thinks that servant leadership is one of the most important aspects to this work. Our board recognizes that our role is to maintain focus on the long-term strategic goals and to let the experts (teachers, staff, and administrators) determine the best way to get us there. If reelected, I promise to continue to support our wonderful teachers and staff with clear strategic direction and stable leadership.
Gussie Lewis
Biography
My family and I have called this community home for the past 18 years. I have a child who graduated from the district last year, one who is a freshman in high school, and one who is a 7th grader at the middle school. Serving our community has been an important part of our lives from my husband’s two decades as a police officer to my time as a substitute teacher, Girl Scout Troop leader, an election worker, and as of last year, a member of your School Board.
Insights
Over the years that my kids have been students in the district, they’ve received a good education from teachers and staff who care about their success and are dedicated to helping them. It is important to me that I give back to my community and support our students, teachers, and staff so that our school district can continue to provide the best education possible. Continuing to serve on your School Board is an opportunity for me to do that and to help build strong schools for a strong community.
The purpose of your School Board is to prepare our students for success in whatever path they choose to follow. We must care for the whole student to make that happen. Our students need more instruction time and tutoring to help improve their academic performance. Lessons that account for different learning styles could help make lessons more effective. These steps will help our students begin to recover from the learning loss of the past two years. I will advocate for these methods to help maximize academic performance as a member of your School Board.
Supporting our teachers and staff is an important part of improving academic performance. There is a staff shortage that has caused them to have to do much more with far less at a time when students need more attention and help than ever. We need to increase our staffing levels to provide teachers and staff with the support they deserve and need to educate our students and prepare them for their futures. I will advocate for increased staff recruitment as a member of your School Board.
In addition to improving academic performance and increasing staffing, we need to address the mental health wellness of our students, teachers, and staff. They have faced unprecedented challenges these past two years. They need access to resources to help them work through their experiences and find the best way forward. I will advocate for the promotion of mental health wellness for our students, teachers, and staff as a member of your School Board.
Finally, we must address the behavioral challenges that our district is experiencing. Our classrooms need to be safe, respectful places for our students to learn and our teachers and staff to provide them with the type of education our community desires. I will advocate to help improve behavior by addressing bullying and promoting a respectful environment as a member of your School Board.
Our children are vital to the future of our community. Our teachers and staff who help them grow into responsible, productive, and successful adults are vital to their futures. We all know the saying, “It takes a village to raise a child.” We all play a role in accomplishing that. I bring a unique perspective to your Board because I’m able to view district issues through the lens of a School Board member, an educator, and a parent which allows me to help the Board make decisions that are best for our students and beneficial and fair to our teachers and staff.
Stephanie Sarr
Biography
I am a current member of the Deforest Area School Board and running to continue my work for students, teachers and families in the district. I have lived in Windsor, WI for 10 years, with 2 children who are students in the district. I own and operate a small business and I am invested in education for our children in our community. I have always been a strong advocate for public education and would love to continue doing this work for our students, staff, and families.
Insights
I believe every student should have access to quality education and each student should feel connected and engaged in their academic career in the district. It is the role of a school board member to represent the community’s voice when creating policies for the district.
I have the ability to think forward and focus on the big picture which is our students. I understand that you have to be a great listener in this role to understand families’ needs and also meet people where they are.
There are many opportunities for growth in the district, such as staffing shortages and learning gaps from the pandemic. I will continue to advocate for safe learning environments and the ongoing work for social/emotional learning for students and staff due to the effects of Covid.
Megan Taylor
Biography
Age: 40
Family: Married, 4 kids ages 22, 16, 13 and 3. Our 22-year-old son graduated from Deforest Area High School and is currently a plumbing apprentice at Ziegler Plumbing in Deforest, our 16-year-old daughter is currently a Junior at the Deforest Area High School, our 13-year-old son is a 7th grader at the Deforest Area Middle School and our 3-year-old daughter is full time at Yahara River Learning Center in Windsor.
Job: Strategic Account Manager at Envera Health
Education: Attended Lafollette High School in Madison, WI, Bachelor of Science, Business Management, from the University of Phoenix.
Public service: Grade Level Director for the Deforest Area Youth Football League for 8+ years, Grade Level Representative for the Deforest Gridiron Club 3 years, Secretary for the Norski Lacrosse Club 3 years, Volunteer for 15 years at Windsor Elementary, Youth Group Liaison at Door Creek Church for 3 years.
Insights
I will put our student’s education first and foremost. I will advocate for all by being thoughtful, sincere, transparent, and deliberate in my approach.
I am not a professional politician by any means. Thankfully, this is a non-partisan race, meaning people do not run as Republicans or Democrats. I am not running to represent a specific group. Special interests, lobbyists and partisan politics are not something we need in this local race. The only endorsements I seek are those of my voters. I am not a single-issue candidate. I am running to represent everyone in the Deforest Area School District regardless of political party or specific issues.