Monica Smith
Biography
Monica M. Smith
Address: 6588 S Oak Lane, Windsor WI. 53598
Email: msmith@windsor.gov
Family: Husband, Bill; Son, daughter-in-law, 2 grandchildren
Job Experience: 20 years corporate experience, Project Management Consultant, Lakeland University Adjunct Professor
Prior Elected Office: Windsor Trustee (2011-Present)
Other Public Services:
Public Works Committee-(2016-present), Personnel Committee-(2016-2022), Madison College Finance Advisory Board-(2014-Present), Token Creek Committee-(2012-2014), Deforest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce-(2013-2016), Community Development Authority-(2011-2012), Plan Commission-(2011), Lake Windsor Property Association President-(2005-2011), Windsor Board of Review, and Safe Communities.
Education: Master’s in Business with a concentration in project management, Lakeland University; Bachelor’s in business with a minor in economics, Lakeland University; Associate in Applied Science in Finance, Madison Area Technical College.
Insights
Question A : Why should voters elect me?
My education enhances my abilities to make appropriate decisions. 11 years’ experience on the board gives me the understanding of what time commitment it takes to be prepared for this Village position.
Question B: What should be the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Due to caps on State levy limits, Windsor can only raise so many dollars for infrastructure. We are one of the fastest growing communities. It’s important to strike a balance between road projects, walking paths and sidewalks to keep our community active while trying to create housing diversity.
Question C: What should your community do to make housing more affordable?
One of five components that we are reviewing for our downtown development is workforce housing which has different levels of pricing. We are looking at balancing housing stock options i.e., large vs small homes, duplexes, multi-family, people starting out or downsizing, which enables young first-time home buyers to build equity.
As the Village of Windsor Trustee, I want to thank you for entrusting me to serve as your representative. Through this difficult pandemic time, our staff and Board sought out your input through technology which allowed us to meet virtually while protecting the health of staff and our community. We now
incorporate in person and on-line to move our community forward. Working closely with the staff and Village Board, we continue to work on our infrastructure while protecting our Token Creek Conservancy and our environment.
Ed Wall
Biography and Insights
I’m originally from Connecticut, where I met my wife Debi when she was working out there. Debi is a Madison native, and we were married in Madison in 1990. Most of my career has been in law enforcement and emergency services. While in college, I worked as an EMT-I.V. and also volunteered for our local ambulance service. I became a city police officer in Meriden, CT. and then a State Trooper in New Hampshire, where I worked in uniform for 5 years and undercover narcotics for 5 years. We moved to Windsor in 1999, when I was appointed as a Special Agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation. When I was Special Agent in Charge in the Investigative Services Bureau, I was asked by Governor Doyle to head the state’s Division of Emergency Management based on my Homeland Security work and emergency service roles.
I was then appointed as Administrator of the Division of Criminal Investigation, and served in that role until Governor Walker asked me to join his cabinet as Secretary of the Department of Corrections. I left that role in 2016 and retired from state service. In 2017 I was appointed President and CEO of Netshield Corporation, a cybersecurity hardware and software manufacturer in New Hampshire. I accepted that position, commuting home to Wisconsin on weekends, and stayed there until 2019, when I returned home to help deal with a family medical crisis.
When I returned to Wisconsin, I was offered the position of Executive Director of the DeForest Housing Authority, where I remained until 2021. Currently, I am a Director with the United Way of Dane County, where I oversee the 2-1-1 program. 2-1-1 runs the Information and Referral services available to anyone in need by simply dialing 2-1-1, and has been in service for over 20 years. This position has allowed me to return to the ideals that led me to public service over 35 years ago; helping people when they need it most.
Debi and I have three great kids, Caitlin, Emily and Ryan. Debi recently retired from her position at Windsor Elementary School, where she was involved in multiple roles since we moved here in 2000. I’m 61 years young, and politically, I am an independent that leans conservative. I’m focused on keeping our Windsor taxes low, and providing excellent services for our residents. Windsor is embarking on a period of unprecedented growth, and there are many important decisions ahead as we Grow Forward. As a village resident for 22 years, I’m honored to be a member of the Village Board and look forward to all of the challenges we have ahead.