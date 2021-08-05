By Dick Emerson
The opening of a new school year is getting closer. Walk into any Walmart or Target store and the place is bursting with school supplies. You’ll see everything from notebooks and pencils clear up to backpacks and computers. Shopping experts say folks should buy their school supplies early this year because there could be shortages of these supplies as the start of school draws closer. In less than a month the kids will be heading back to school with all their new supplies and the family checkbook will be a lot flatter.
Getting stocked up for the start of school used to be a lot easier and cheaper when I was a student back in the 50s. The list of school essentials would be pretty much the same every year . . . three or four spiral notebooks, a box of pencils, one or two ball point pens, pencil box with a built-in pencil sharpener, eraser, and a one foot ruler. In my high school years I would often get a Texas Instrument pocket calculator. My one stop for school supplies was Nordahl’s Rexall Drug Store on DeForest’s South Main Street. The total bill was less than a ten dollar bill. There was no need for backpacks or calculators for school back then. I had a backpack, but I only used it for hikes or camping. The only computers back then were the big IBM office computer installations. There were no laptop computers or Chromebooks.
Of course we would need some new clothes for the start of school. Back in the 50s all of the major clothing stores in Madison were located on the Capitol Square or on State Street. Stores were open six days a week. They were all closed on Sunday. They were open only during the day except for one night opening which was Monday nights.
Mother would load my brother Al and I in the car and head for the Penny’s store on the Square. We would each get a couple of pairs of new jeans and a couple of new shirts. The start of school meant getting a new pair of shoes from Ragatz Shoes on the east side of Madison. My folks did not want us ruining our feet with cheap ‘tennis shoes’. We would be fitted in a good sturdy Oxford. Remember the x-ray machines where you could see if you had the proper fit?
When you went shopping for back-to-school that usually meant lunch in Madison. Al and I both preferred the soda fountains at Rennebohm’s Drug Store or one of the three dime stores that had soda fountains in the Capitol Square area.
Back in the mid to late 50s a new Sears store opened on East Washington Avenue. The store revolutionized shopping in Madison. It was open six nights a week plus Sunday! Some ministers condemned Sears from their pulpits for being open on Sundays. I remember my mother used to love going to Sears, but she didn’t like to go on Sundays.
Many families today do all of their back-to-school shopping via phone or computer. I know it’s quicker, easier and cheaper to do the shopping this way, but the kids miss out on the treat at the soda fountain. Of course the treats aren’t at the soda fountain, but are usually a stop at Kwik Trip or the drive-thru at MacDonald’s.