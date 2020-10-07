Halloween is just a couple of weeks away, and if you have kids in your house, I’m sure they are already making plans for the big day. Halloween was always a big day in our house when our boys were growing up. They loved to go Trick-or-Treating. I know that my granddaughter is already looking forward to Halloween just like most kids.
However this year Halloween may be celebrated a bit differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I did some searching through the internet and found some ideas that will make Halloween safer for your family and still allow for lots of fun.
Decorating or carving pumpkins is a tradition that is as fun and safe as ever. Just be careful to avoid pumpkin carving injuries.
Trick-or-Treating is allowed in DeForest on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m. It is advised that your child wear cloth face coverings and not be in close contact with others. Stay 6 feet apart. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth face covering unless it has multiple layers of breathable fabric and covers the mouth and nose snugly. If you are handing out treats avoid large groups from gathering at your front door and don’t forget to wear your own face mask. After bringing the treats home, you might want to let them sit for a couple of days before giving them to your child.
Outdoor events are safer. Practice social distancing. Avoid haunted houses and crowded indoor events. Wash your ands frequently or use hand sanitizers.
HAVE A SAFE & HAPPY HALLOWEEN!
Years ago, adults in the area turned out in full costumes for the Halloween Dance at the DeForest Opera House. Cash prizes were awarded for the best costumes in the parade around the ball room. The big two-story building at the corner of Main and Commerce streets would be packed on Halloween Night.
A home-schooling mom posted that her kid called her on the phone from his room and told her that he missed the bus and wouldn’t be in today.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.