In 2007, the Yahara River headwaters in the DeForest/Windsor area was a brownish, clogged waterway which offered little in the way of beauty or recreational opportunities. Today, people can be seen kayaking the River, fishing from its banks, or just enjoying its beauty. That change occurred in no small part due to a group of concerned local residents which in 2007 formed Friends of the Yahara River Headwaters, Inc., a non-profit group which monitored and conducted clean-ups of the River for over a decade.
However, due to some of its founders moving on or literally moving, the group has been dormant the past few years. On Wednesday, May 5, some DeForest and Windsor residents met at the Deforest Library to discuss ways to reinvigorate the “Friends” group, which has been a positive influence in Yahara River’s health and environmental and recreational improvements for over a dozen years.
The Friends’ mission is to “enhance and protect the quality of the Yahara River headwaters, while educating the community and providing sustainable recreational opportunities.” Over the years, they have certainly done that, by organizing river clean-ups, and conducting water quality monitoring, invasive species removal, and education programs through the DeForest Parks and Recreation department. The group has also participated in events like Yahara Riverfest and Dragon Art Fair, and has worked with the Wisconsin DNR, the Rock River Coalition, the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District’s “Yahara WINS” project, the Village of DeForest, the Village of Windsor, the DeForest FFA and Yahara Pride Farms to try to improve and maintain the river.
The Friends of the Yahara river organizational structure and framework is sound, and has received a lot of community support for its work, the group is looking to revitalize and reinvigorate its membership. To do so, they are seeking to add new members and develop a group of visionary and environmentally concerned citizens to step up and into leadership roles.
Geographically the Yahara River is part of the Rock River Watershed. It has its origins at the norther border of Dane County and Columbia County around Morrisonville, Highway 22, northern Deforest and rural Windsor. Token Creek feeds into it and then flows into Cherokee Marsh continuing through the Madison chain of lakes, merging into to the Rock River. Dane County has developed programs to improve the watershed with land acquisition, muck removal, purchase of new land for parks and recreation and protection of the river’s environmental corridors. There are two new Dane County parks located on Highway 19 for the Upper Yahara River and Cherokee Marsh areas.
The Friends group seeks to manage the river’s environmental corridor from its furthest headwaters near Morrisonville all the way down to the park at Highway 19, and is looking for people to get involved with, and in particular provide leadership for the organization, and work with other river, environmental and municipal groups and organizations in fulfillment of its mission.
Another organizational meeting is planned for June 9 at the DeForest Public Library, and an Annual Meeting has been set for July 7 to elect officers and board members. Both meetings will start at 5:30. The location of the Annual Meeting will be determined and announced on the Friends of Yahara River Headwaters website (http://www.yaharariver.org/) and Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/YaharaRiver/). Interested parties are urged to contact either Jim Simpson at (608) 846-3564 or Jim@YaharaRiver.org, or Dan Jardine at (608) 846-7230 or dan@jardinelawoffice.com .