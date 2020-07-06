By Jan Berg
Since we passed the July 4th holiday last week, we have passed the middle holiday of the the trifecta that frames our summer season. It won't be long until we are looking at that final holiday, Labor Day. Although "long" in the phrase "it won't be long" is a relative term, in this case it is 61 days away and we all know how much can happen in that kind of time frame. Speaking of midpoints, while the Summer Reading Program continues on, we passed the midpoint (day 42 of an eight-four day program) somewhere around June 27. If you haven't signed up yet, it's easy. Instructions are on our website. There is an app for that and there are still 30 days left to read books, participate in activities, earn badges that can translate into prizes, and, if you're so inclined, donate some of those hard-earned badges/dragon dollars into donations for some worthy causes. While some publication dates have been delayed as have some shipping dates due to the pandemic, books continue to arrive at the library. Below you will find some of the new titles which have arrived. If you can't get away for an actual vacation and the staycation we've all been living in these past months is wearing a little thin, there's nothing like taking a vacation in a book and getting lost in a different place, time, and life. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Let Them Eat Tweets: How the Right Rules in an Age of Extreme Inequality” by Jacob Hacker. The authors of “Winner-Take-All Politics” present a groundbreaking account of how the current alliance between right-wing plutocrats and populists is reversing policies that support the working and middle classes, triggering devastating economic consequences.
“The Journeys of Trees: A Story about Forests, People, and the Future” by Zachary St. George. An urgent portrait of forest migration reveals how entire forests are experiencing unhealthy growth redirection as a result of deforestation, invasive pests and climate change, tracing the contributions of scientists and activists to help the world's trees recuperate.
“Survival of the Friendliest: Understanding Our Origins and Rediscovering Our Common Humanity” by Brian Hare & Vanessa Woods. The best-selling authors of “The Genius of Dogs” explore the theory that humanity's unique friendliness is the secret to its evolutionary superiority, revealing the cognitive leap in social fitness that gave humans an edge over other species.
“The Hardest Job in the World: The American Presidency” by John Dickerson. The author writes about presidents in history, such as Washington, Lincoln, FDR and Eisenhower, and in contemporary times, from LBJ and Reagan to Bush, Obama, and Trump, to show how a complex job has been done, and why we need to reevaluate how we view the presidency, how we choose our presidents and what we expect from them once they are in office.
Fiction
“Mother Daughter Widow Wife” by Robin Wasserman. Left with no memory of who she is, Wendy Doe arrives at the Meadowlark Institute of Memory Research, where she falls under the control of a doctor and his ambitious student, while the daughter she left behind tries to make sense of it all.
“Her Last Flight” by Beatriz Williams. Investigating the fate of a forgotten aviation pioneer, a 1947 war correspondent tracks down the pilot's former student before learning the remarkable story of their complicated and passionate relationship. By the best-selling author of “The Golden Hour.”
“Game of Dog Bones, No. 25 (Melanie Travis)” by Laurien Berenson. Working as a judge at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden on a bitterly cold February day, Aunt Peg is targeted with suspicion when an ousted poodle club member is found murdered.
“Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan. When George, the man with whom she had brief fling several years earlier, unexpectedly appears in East Hampton, newly engaged Lucie Churchill is drawn to him again and spins a web of deceit in an attempt to block him from her life ... and her heart.
“Florence Adler Swims Forever” by Rachel Beanland. Renting out their 1934 Atlantic City home and crowding into the apartment above their bakery with their daughters and a mysterious emigrée, a family constructs an elaborate web of lies to cover up a devastating tragedy.
“A Fatal Fiction, No. 3 (Deadly Edits)” by Kaitlyn Dunnett. Freelance book editor Mikki Lincoln knows the makings of a well-written story, but she’ll need to choose her words wisely when a new assignment introduces a deadly plot twist.
“Muzzled, No. 21 (Andy Carpenter)” by David Rosenfelt. Andy Carpenter investigates the story of a stray yellow lab whose owner is risking his safety to reunite with the dog after faking his death weeks earlier. By the Shamus Award-winning author of “Dachshund Through the Snow.”
“To Kill a Mocking Girl, No. 1 (Bookbinding Mysteries)” by Harper Kincaid. Bookbinder Quinn finds herself in trouble when her ex’s fiancé turns up dead, and, if she’s not careful, her days might be numbered.
“You Again” by Debbie Macomber. When the younger sister she has always protected recovers from a dangerous illness and announces her intention to summit Mount Rainier, an older sister manages personal concerns by taking a chance on a relationship with a charming freelance photographer.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
