The D News column is usually written about a week ahead of when you read it. For example this column was written on Jan. 19, nine days before you now read it.
As I wrote this column, I was still basking in the Packers win over the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 16, and looking forward to this coming Sunday when our beloved Packers do battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game. The winner will punch their ticket to play in this year’s Super Bowl LV to be played in Tampa.
I am looking forward to a Packer victory, but am well aware that the Buccaneers this past October handed the Packers perhaps their worst loss of the season. Our defense is going to have to do a better job in controlling the Bucs running game while pressuring quarterback Tom Brady in passing situations. While Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense will have to dial up their best performance to beat the Buccaneers on Sunday.
By the time you read this column, we will all know the outcome of that battle. I hope the Packers can get two more big wins this season and Aaron Rodger is crowned MVP. The Lombardi Trophy plus the MVP Trophy both sitting at Lambeau Field would be the perfect ending to a dream season for the Packers and their fans.
I got my $600 ‘stimulus check’ in the mail this past week. I know that there are a lot of folks who really need this money to help them out after some tough economic times.
The new administration has lots of ideas to help everybody out. These solutions looks great to many until you see the price tag . . .$1.9 trillion. And that’s just the beginning, as President Biden is already working on a second — and more ambitious plan — to stabilize the U.S. economy which he will send to congress during his first days as president.
How much will that cost taxpayers?
I know that times are tough right now but the federal government is not helping by throwing tons of money toward solving it. This is only going to increase the national debt which will eventually have to be paid back, with interest.
Our children and grandchildren will be saddled with this gigantic debt. One big help would be to eliminate the hundreds of ‘pork’ items in the national budget, but I don’t see that happening.
Congratulations to Judd Blau on being named as DeForest’s new Public Services Director. He certainly has the background to qualify for job as he has served 12 years on the village board and was Village President for almost 10 of those years.
Judd, his wife, Jane, and family have lived in DeForest the past 18 years. He resigned from his position as President in December. Blau’s first day on the job as Public Services Director was Jan. 4.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
