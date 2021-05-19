My neighbors, Kim and Sue Janovitz, decided to take a trip up to the Wisconsin Dells area on May 8 and they invited me to go along.
I enjoyed riding along and seeing how the Dells area looked again. I usually make this trip about once or twice during the year but I did not go last year due to the COVID pandemic. Traffic on the interstate was not overly crowded and it moved along at a good pace. We got off at the Lake Delton exit where the Kalahari hotel and convention center complex is located on one side of the interchange and the Dells Outlet Shopping Center is on the other side.
I had read a news report just a day or two earlier that said businesses in the Dells area suffered a 30% decline in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Judging from the number of cars in the parking lots of the shopping center and Kalahari, it looked like business was picking up early for this year.
It’s always interesting in going through the Dells and seeing the big changeover in businesses from one year to the next. Restaurants, motels and shops that have been around for years will suddenly disappear and in their spot will be a new business. I noticed a huge Culver’s custard restaurant was just opening not far from the entrance road to the shopping center. I also spotted a couple of new motels on the main drag going into town.
We knew before we left DeForest that lunch would be at one of our favorite restaurants in the Dells, Moose Jaw Pizza and Dells Brewing Co. on Wisconsin Dells Parkway. Moose Jaw’s menu includes home made pizza and a host of sandwiches, plus there is a micro brewery in the building that makes a wide variety of great tasting beers. We could tell there was a good crowd by the number of cars in the lot when we pulled in a little before noon, but we were immediately seated at a table on the second level dining room. I ordered a pulled pork sandwich which had enough meat for two sandwiches. When we left the restaurant I noticed that people were waiting for tables.
We commented on the way home that the Dells area was off to a good start, judging from the traffic that we saw during our trip to the area. Once the warm summer weather comes, the water parks would be opening up along with the boat rides on the Wisconsin River.
The next day the news broke about a cyber attack causing problems with the gas supply pipeline to the east coast. By Tuesday there were reports of some fuel shortages already and gas prices were soaring to the $3.00 per gallon level. The business people in the Dells must be shaking their heads. One year a pandemic and the next year fuel shortages — what more can go wrong?