Sometimes it’s hard to believe how fast time flies by. Why it seems like only yesterday when we were anxiously awaiting Booky the Library Badger’s prognostication on Ground Hog’s Day and now here we are on the eve of the first holiday of summer. The Summer Reading Program is already underway. It started with a rather soft opening on May 21st. I know some of you have already signed up and have started to record the books you have read. Winter sports such as basketball and hockey are slowly working their way towards final playoffs – which must mean that summer isn’t far away. My porch pots (and driveway) vegetable garden plants got set out a week ago Sunday and went into the “ground” this past weekend. That’s two weeks earlier than the planting date I have used for years, i.e. Memorial Day. Sure, there was a touch of frost on the rooftops near the river one morning, but the growing season has definitely started. Last week’s dearth of new book titles was remedied at the end of this past week with the arrival of a few boxes of books. I have been reassured by our book jobber that more are definitely on the way. Rejoice! There will be new books to help you achieve great feats of reading this summer. Below are some of the new titles which arrived this past week at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Hebridean Baker Recipes and Wee Stories from the Scottish Islands” by Coinneach Macleod. This TikTok sensations bring his recipes and Scottish charm to this collection of hearty recipes.
“The Last Days of the Dinosaurs: An Asteroid, Extinction, and the Beginning of Our World” by Riley Black. Walks readers through what happened in the days, years, centuries and million years after an asteroid led to the mass extinction of the dinosaurs and half of known species, and how this worst single day in the history of life on Earth allowed for evolutionary opportunities.
“The High Sierra: A Love Story” by Kim Robinson. In this stunning tribute to the Sierra Nevada Mountains, a “New York Times” best-selling writer explores what makes this span of mountains one of the most compelling places on Earth and shares his own personal experiences to inspire other travel readers to prepare for a life-changing adventure.
“So Help Me Golf: Why We Love the Game” by Rick Reilly. Through these original pieces, the “New York Times” best-selling author and golf aficionado explores all the wonderful, maddening, heart-melting, heart-breaking, cool and captivating things about golf that make the game so addicting—and what it has meant to him and others.
Fiction
“All the Secrets of the World” by Steve Almond. After being paired together for the science fair, two girls from starkly different backgrounds form an unlikely friendship that draws their families into a web of secrets and lies and sets them on a dangerous desert odyssey.
“Hidden Pictures” by Jason Rekulak. This is a wildly inventive spin on the classic horror story in this supernatural thriller about a woman working as a nanny for a young boy with strange and disturbing secrets by the Edgar-nominated author of “The Impossible Fortress”.
“The Odyssey” by Lara Williams. Working on a luxury cruise ship to escape her other life and the person she left behind, Ingrid is pushed by her boss further than she ever thought possible as her relationships onboard unravel and must ask herself how do you know when you’ve gone too far?
“Steven Steeples” by Sara Baume. In this beautiful and profound meditation on the nature of love and the resilience of nature, a couple move into a remote house in the Irish countryside with their dogs where they, as the seasons pass, come to understand more about the small world around them
“Sons of Thunder, No. 5 (A Slash and Pecos Western)”by William Johnstone. Hired to track down the lady friend of a notorious outlaw, Slash and Pecos have their work cut out for them when they meet Miss Fannie Diamond, a glamorous – and elusive – showgirl who refuses to go quietly
“Misrule” by Heather Walter. When the woman she loves falls under a curse that not even her vast power can break, Alyce, a dark sorceress, vows to do everything she can to save Princess Aurora, even if it means turning into the monster everyone in Briar believes her to be.
“Acts of Service” by Lillian Fishman. Feeling impulsive, a young, queer New Yorker posts nude photos online and enters into an arrangement with a couple, discovering that it both delights and disturbs her, bringing up questions about sexual freedom and the nature of pursuing ones' desires.
“The Boardwalk Bookshop” by Susan Mallery. Three best friends brought together by chance, bookshop owners Bree, Mikki and Ashley each get a chance for a new beginning and a love to last a lifetime when they fight for what they really want.
“Vigil Harbor” by Julia Glass. When two visitors arrive in historic Vigil Harbor, one a stranded traveler and the other a widow seeking clues about a past lover who is linked to him, renowned architect Austin Kepner discovers their hidden motives when an incident endangers lives with dramatic repercussions for the entire town.
“The Wedding Dress Sewing Circle” by Jennifer Ryan. After losing everything in the London Blitz, renowned fashion designer Cressida Westcott heads to the country where she inspires a local village sewing group to mend wedding dresses for both local brides and brides across the county, helping others celebrate love while searching for it themselves.
“22 Seconds, No. 22 (Women’s Murder Club)” by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro. San Francisco police sergeant Lindsay Boxer receives a tip about a last-chance shipment of drugs and weapons across the Mexican border ahead of new restrictive gun laws in the latest addition to the long-running series.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.